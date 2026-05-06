May 7 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

Investors wondering about trading on May 7, 2026, can proceed with their plans as it is a regular trading day in India. There are no festivals, national events, or special occasions scheduled that would lead to a stock market holiday on this date.

Are Stock Markets Open on May 7?

As per the official holiday calendar of leading exchanges like National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange, the markets will remain open on May 7. Trading activities will take place during standard market hours:

Equity Market Timing: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Pre-opening Session: Starts at 9:00 AM

Any Regional Market Holidays?

Unlike banks, stock markets in India do not observe state-wise or regional holidays. Trading holidays are uniform across the country and are only declared for nationwide festivals or significant events. Since no such occasion falls on May 7, markets will function normally.

What Investors Should Know

All segments including equity, derivatives, and currency markets will be operational

Online trading platforms and broker services will work without interruption

Settlement cycles and clearing processes will continue as usual

Conclusion

May 7, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India. Both NSE and BSE will operate normally, allowing investors to trade without any restrictions.

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