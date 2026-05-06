Ugly Story Trailer Launched - Film on May 22

The much-anticipated trailer of Ugly Story, a bold romantic thriller that explores the darker side of love, has been officially unveiled. The trailer was launched by Sagar K Chandra, director of Bheemla Nayak, adding significant buzz to the film’s promotions.

Starring Nandu and Avika Gor in lead roles, Ugly Story has already started trending across social media platforms. The trailer impresses with its intense narration, powerful emotions, and unexpected twists, promising a gripping cinematic experience. Music composed by Shravan Bharadwaj further elevates the impact, blending suspense, tension, and romance seamlessly.

Backed by Riya Zia Productions, the film showcases high production values and hints at strong box-office potential. The grand trailer launch event witnessed the team expressing immense confidence in the film’s output.

Director Pranava Swaroop shared, “Every love story has a darker side, and our aim was to portray that truth boldly. Nandu and Avika have delivered powerful performances. Our producers Subhashini and Lakshman have supported me immensely in maintaining quality. Audiences will surely have a compelling experience in theatres.”

Actor Nandu said, “This role is a new challenge for me. The story is filled with thrilling and engaging moments. Avika brought strong emotional depth to her character, and Pranav has crafted the film brilliantly.”

Avika Gor added, “Through this film, we wanted to showcase the reality of love. I feel fortunate to be part of such a powerful story. I’m excited to see audience reactions on May 22.”

Producers Subhashini and Konda Lakshman expressed their satisfaction with the film’s outcome, praising the director’s vision and the performances of the lead cast. They also thanked Bekkam Venugopal for his continuous support.

Bekkam Venugopal mentioned that the team has worked extremely hard and expressed strong confidence that the film will be a big success.

Sagar K Chandra appreciated the trailer and extended his best wishes to the entire team, urging audiences to support the film.