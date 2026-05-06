Nithiin Pairs Up with Mirai Beauty Ritika Nayak for Sithara

May 06, 2026, 16:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

Nithiin’s Next with Sithara Entertainments Officially Launched with a Pooja Ceremony

Nithiin Teams Up With Two Directors Nari Sirisawada and Somasekhar

Nithiin’s next exciting project was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony, marking the beginning of yet another promising entertainer from the prestigious banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The film is being directed by filmmakers Nari Sirisawada and Somasekhar T, with the makers promising a fresh and engaging cinematic experience backed by a strong creative team.

Actress Ritika Nayak has been cast as the female lead opposite Nithiin. The technical crew includes cinematographer Anith Madadi, music director Suresh Bobbili, and production designer Jonny Shaik, all set to bring their expertise to the project.

The film is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and is being presented by Srikara Studios. The production houses are widely known for backing several successful and quality films in Telugu cinema.

The regular shoot is scheduled to commence from the second week of May, with the team gearing up to begin production in full swing.

More details regarding the film, including the title and additional cast, are expected to be announced soon.


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