Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram Postponed, New Release Date Locked

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram has been postponed from its original release date of May 15, 2026. According to reports, the makers decided to delay the release because distributors felt that the ongoing IPL season could affect the film’s box office performance.

The latest update is that the movie will now release in theatres on June 19, 2026. The new release date has been chosen carefully to attract more audience attention after the IPL season ends. Interestingly, the film will arrive exactly two weeks after Ram Charan’s much-awaited movie Peddi.

Maa Inti Bangaram is directed by Nandhini Reddy and is being produced by Samantha herself under her production banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

The film features a strong supporting cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth, Gautami, Sreemukhi, Anjali, and Sathyaraj in important roles. The music for the movie is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

With Samantha backing the project and a fresh release strategy, fans are now eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen in June.