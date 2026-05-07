Suvendu Adhikari PA Chandranath Shot Dead in West Bengal

Political tensions in West Bengal have intensified once again following the brutal murder of Chandranath, the personal assistant of senior BJP leader and state party president Suvendu Adhikari. The shocking incident has triggered a fresh political storm in the state, where clashes between BJP and TMC workers have continued after the Assembly election results.

The murder comes at a time when the political atmosphere in Bengal is already highly volatile. While the BJP is preparing for government formation and the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 9, Mamata Banerjee has once again refused to resign from the Chief Minister’s post. She alleged that the BJP secured victory through rigging and challenged the party to impose President’s Rule if it wished to remove her from office.

Mamata Banerjee’s Strong Remarks Stir Debate

Mamata Banerjee made several controversial comments after the election results declared on May 4. Despite the BJP’s massive victory, she stated that she would not step down from the Chief Minister’s chair. She questioned the legitimacy of the election outcome and said that if anyone else took oath as Chief Minister, her party would observe that day as a “Black Day.”

The political uncertainty has created confusion because the term of the previous Assembly has already ended. Opposition leaders argue that the state government stands dissolved constitutionally, but Mamata Banerjee continues to maintain her position.

Who Was Chandranath?

Chandranath Radh was considered one of the most trusted aides of Suvendu Adhikari. The 41-year-old hailed from Chandipur in the Medinipur district of West Bengal.

He studied at Rahara Ramakrishna Mission and later served in the Indian Air Force for nearly two decades. Drawn toward spirituality, Chandranath opted for voluntary retirement from military service and spent some time working with the Ramakrishna Mission.

After his stint in social service, he worked in the corporate sector and later entered political consultancy. Interestingly, his family reportedly shared close ties with the Trinamool Congress in the past. However, after Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP, Chandranath also became actively associated with the party.

He played a major role in managing Adhikari’s election campaigns, logistics, worker coordination, and internal communication. Political circles speculated that the BJP leadership could soon assign him a bigger organizational role following the party’s recent electoral success.

How the Murder Took Place

According to reports, Chandranath was travelling in a car near Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas when unidentified assailants arrived on motorcycles and opened fire. The attackers reportedly fired four rounds at close range.

Bullets struck Chandranath in the chest, and he collapsed inside the vehicle. He died on the spot, while another person travelling in the car sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

The murder has sent shockwaves across the state and reignited fears over rising political violence in Bengal.

BJP Blames TMC, TMC Rejects Allegations

The BJP directly accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of being behind the killing. Suvendu Adhikari visited the crime scene and alleged that the attack was carefully planned. He also made sensational allegations against Abhishek Banerjee, claiming there was political involvement behind the murder.

On the other hand, the TMC strongly denied any connection with the incident. Party leaders stated that violence has no place in democracy and demanded strict punishment for the culprits. The party also supported a CBI inquiry into the murder.

Election Commission Takes Serious Note

The Election Commission of India has reportedly taken serious note of the repeated incidents of violence in West Bengal during the enforcement of the election code.

Several BJP and TMC workers have either been attacked or killed in violent clashes across the state since the election results were announced. The Election Commission expressed concern over deteriorating law and order and sought a detailed report from the state’s Director General of Police.

Officials have instructed the Bengal Police to ensure peace and prevent further violence.

Political Violence Raises Concerns

The killing of Chandranath has once again highlighted the deep political divide in West Bengal. With accusations, counter-accusations, and growing unrest continuing across districts, the state remains on edge even after the conclusion of the Assembly elections.

As political leaders trade charges and investigations begin, the incident is expected to have a major impact on Bengal’s already tense political landscape.