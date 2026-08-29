Michael OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch

The much-awaited Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, is now heading to OTT platforms in India. The film, which explores the life and career of legendary pop star Michael Jackson, will be available to Indian viewers on JioHotstar.

The movie will stream through The Peacock Hub on the JioHotstar app and website from Saturday, August 29, 2026. It will be available in both English and Hindi.

The OTT release is particularly special for fans as August 29 marks Michael Jackson's birth anniversary.

What Is Michael About?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael is a biographical drama based on the extraordinary career of the King of Pop.

The film goes back to Michael Jackson's childhood and his early days with the Jackson 5, the musical group he formed with his brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon.

Their father, Joe Jackson, managed the group as they moved from performing locally to becoming a major musical act.

The story then follows Michael's transformation from a member of the Jackson 5 into one of the world's biggest solo performers.

Michael Jackson's Journey From Jackson 5 to Solo Superstar

The biopic covers several important stages of Michael Jackson's career. It takes audiences through the period surrounding his iconic Thriller album and also touches upon major tours, including the Victory Tour and Bad World Tour.

Along with his professional achievements, the movie explores the enormous pressure that came with Michael's global fame. It attempts to show both sides of the superstar — the legendary performer seen by millions and the individual behind the public image.

Michael Cast

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, plays the legendary singer in the film. The role marks Jaafar's feature-film debut.

Juliano Valdi portrays the younger Michael Jackson.

The supporting cast features several well-known Hollywood actors. Colman Domingo plays Joe Jackson, while Nia Long portrays Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller appears as Michael Jackson's attorney, John Branca.

The movie also stars Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Larenz Tate and Kendrick Sampson in important roles.

Michael Box Office Collection

Michael has reportedly performed strongly at the global box office.

The biopic crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, with a reported worldwide gross of approximately $1.021 billion.

According to reports, the film earned around $372.3 million in the US and Canada, while international markets contributed approximately $649.12 million.

The movie achieved the $1 billion milestone in July, reportedly becoming the first biographical film to cross $1 billion worldwide and the highest-grossing movie in the biopic genre.

Michael OTT Release Date in India

The film was made available for digital rental and purchase from June 9, 2026, giving audiences an opportunity to watch it through premium digital platforms.

For viewers in India, Michael will now be available to stream through The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar from August 29.

The film will be offered in English and Hindi, giving fans across India an opportunity to revisit Michael Jackson's remarkable story from the comfort of their homes.

The timing of the release also makes it significant for fans, as August 29 is the birth anniversary of the iconic singer.