Michael OTT Release: When and Where Can You Watch It?

The blockbuster biographical film Michael, based on the life of legendary pop icon Michael Jackson, is all set to make its digital debut in India. After a successful run in theatres, the movie will start streaming on BookMyShow Stream from June 9, 2026.

The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s journey from a young talented performer in the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the biggest music stars in the world. The lead role is played by Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, who has received praise for his performance.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie showcases some of the most important moments from Jackson’s life, career, and rise to global fame. The cast also includes Nia Long, Colman Domingo, and Miles Teller in key roles.

According to reports, Michael will be available on BookMyShow Stream in English and Hindi. Viewers can rent or purchase the film digitally and watch it from the comfort of their homes. There is also speculation that the movie may become available on other premium video-on-demand platforms.

The film performed exceptionally well at the global box office and attracted audiences with its music, performances, and emotional storytelling. Fans who missed watching it in theatres will now get an opportunity to experience the life story of the “King of Pop” online.

With its OTT release just around the corner, Michael is expected to attract strong viewership from music lovers and movie fans eager to revisit the incredible journey of one of the world's most influential entertainers.