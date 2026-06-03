Telangana: Traffic Challans on WhatsApp Considered Delivered After 30 Days

The Telangana government has introduced a major change to the way traffic challans are delivered, making digital communication channels such as WhatsApp, SMS and email officially recognized for issuing traffic violation notices.

Under the new system, vehicle owners will have a 30-day window to update their mobile numbers and email addresses on the Vahan portal. Once this period ends, any traffic challan sent to the registered contact details will be treated as officially served, regardless of whether the recipient claims to have seen the message.

Mandatory Contact Information Update

Authorities have directed all vehicle owners in the state to verify and update their contact information on the Vahan database within one month of the notification's publication.

Officials believe that maintaining accurate contact details will help ensure that traffic fines, transport-related alerts and other important communications reach vehicle owners without delay.

Digital Challans Now Officially Recognized

The government has issued the notification under Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, allowing enforcement agencies to use electronic methods such as WhatsApp, SMS and email for delivering challans.

The move is expected to reduce dependence on physical notices and make the process of issuing traffic penalties faster and more efficient.

Non-Receipt of Message No Longer a Valid Argument

A key aspect of the new rule is that motorists will no longer be able to challenge a challan by claiming they were unaware of it or never received the notification.

After the one-month deadline, any notice sent to the mobile number or email address available in the Vahan records will automatically be considered legally delivered.

Why the New Rule Was Introduced

Transport authorities noted that a significant number of traffic fines remain unpaid due to outdated contact information and disputes over whether challans were properly served.

By linking challan delivery to the contact details stored in the Vahan database, the government aims to improve compliance, reduce disputes and strengthen the recovery of pending penalties.

The decision also aligns with recent reforms introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which permit the use of electronic communication channels for serving traffic notices.

What Vehicle Owners Should Do

Officials have urged vehicle owners to immediately check and update their registered phone numbers and email addresses on the Vahan portal. Failure to update these details could result in challans and important notifications being sent to old contact information while still being considered legally delivered.

The government believes the new digital system will make traffic enforcement more transparent, improve communication between authorities and motorists, and streamline the overall challan process across Telangana.