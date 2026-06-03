Chandrababu Mark Gag on Social Media! Vizag Data Centre Sparks Environmental Outcry

The ambitious plan to transform Visakhapatnam into a major digital infrastructure hub is facing mounting resistance, with environmental activists, civil society organisations and content creators alleging attempts to silence criticism of proposed hyperscale data centre projects in the region.

What began as a debate over environmental clearances and ecological impact has now expanded into a larger controversy involving social media restrictions, transparency concerns and questions about public participation in large-scale industrial development.

Social Media Restrictions Spark Outrage

The issue gained momentum after multiple social media users claimed that posts discussing the environmental implications of upcoming data centre projects were blocked from being viewed in India.

Among them was Visakhapatnam-based digital creator Malla Gnanesh, who alleged that a video examining the ecological consequences of large-scale land clearing near Adavivaram was restricted on Instagram. According to screenshots shared online, the platform cited a legal notice issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, as the basis for limiting access.

Gnanesh maintained that the content focused on environmental concerns, including the loss of green cover and the potential impact on local ecosystems, and questioned why such discussions were being curtailed.

Similar complaints have surfaced from other creators and activists who claim that posts questioning aspects of the proposed projects have been taken down or made inaccessible to users in India.

Human Rights Forum Raises Alarm

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has strongly objected to what it describes as restrictions on public discourse surrounding the proposed data centre developments.

According to HRF, two of its Instagram posts were recently blocked in India. One promoted a public petition seeking greater transparency on the projects, while another questioned ongoing activity at a proposed hyperscale data centre site near Adavivaram, close to the Mudasarlova reservoir.

The organisation argues that issues involving environmental protection, water security, land acquisition and regulatory compliance are matters of public interest and should remain open to scrutiny and debate.

HRF has also questioned whether preliminary site work is being undertaken before all necessary approvals and environmental clearances have been secured.

Vizag's environmental future being sacrificed in the name of development? As concerns grow over proposed Google Data Centre, activists and environmentalists allege social media posts raising ecological issues are being restricted.#Vizag #GoogleDataCentre #ChandrababuNaidu #TDP pic.twitter.com/EeA5thfygC — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) June 3, 2026

International Report Draws Attention

The controversy widened after the Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC), a global network of investigative journalists, disclosed that a video examining the social and environmental impact of data centre expansion in Visakhapatnam had also been blocked for Indian viewers.

The report explored concerns related to land use, local communities and the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure projects across North Andhra Pradesh. According to ERC, Meta informed the organisation that the restriction followed a government notice under the Information Technology Act, though no detailed reasons were provided.

Google-Adani Hyperscale Data Centre

At the centre of the debate is the proposed Google-Adani hyperscale data centre campus, one of the largest digital infrastructure investments announced in India.

The project, estimated at around $15 billion (approximately ₹1.35 lakh crore), is being developed as a next-generation AI-focused data centre ecosystem intended to support cloud computing, artificial intelligence workloads and sovereign digital infrastructure requirements.

Construction activities began earlier this year, with the project expected to be powered entirely through renewable energy sources.

State authorities have projected the initiative as a transformative investment capable of positioning Visakhapatnam as a major technology destination and attracting additional global digital infrastructure players.

Environmental Concerns Intensify

Environmental groups, however, argue that the scale of development warrants greater scrutiny.

The proposed Adavivaram facility is located near the Mudasarlova reservoir, a key drinking water source for Visakhapatnam. Activists fear that hill excavation, vegetation removal and extensive construction activity in surrounding catchment zones could affect natural water flows and alter the area's ecological balance.

Concerns have also been raised over the impact on the broader Kailasagiri-Kambalakonda landscape, which supports biodiversity and acts as an important green buffer for the city.

Environmental campaigners contend that cumulative impacts, rather than individual project assessments, must be evaluated given the growing concentration of data centre proposals across the region.

Wider Regional Impact Under Spotlight

The concerns extend beyond Adavivaram.

Proposed data centre developments at Tarluvada, Rambilli in Anakapalli district and areas surrounding Bhogapuram have also come under scrutiny from environmental groups.

Activists warn that multiple gigawatt-scale facilities operating simultaneously could place significant pressure on water resources, electricity networks and ecologically sensitive zones, including forests, wetlands and coastal habitats.

Critics further argue that while such projects generate substantial investment and infrastructure development, they may not create employment opportunities proportional to the environmental resources they consume.

Petition Seeks Transparency

A public campaign launched by HRF has gathered thousands of signatures, reflecting growing public interest in the issue.

The petition seeks greater disclosure regarding project agreements, expected water consumption, energy requirements and environmental safeguards. It also calls for independent impact assessments and broader public consultations involving local communities, environmental experts and other stakeholders.

Development vs Sustainability

As Visakhapatnam pursues its vision of becoming a global digital infrastructure destination, the debate is increasingly evolving into a larger question about balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Supporters view the projects as critical investments that could place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of the AI and cloud computing revolution. Opponents argue that ecological safeguards, transparency and public accountability must not be sidelined in the race to attract mega investments.

With public scrutiny intensifying and environmental concerns gaining traction, the future of Vizag's data centre expansion may ultimately depend on how effectively authorities address both developmental ambitions and ecological responsibilities.