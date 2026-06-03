June OTT Releases: House of the Dragon 3, Avatar Fire and Ash, Gullak 5 and More

Streaming platforms are bringing a wide range of fresh content this June, with major releases lined up across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Apple TV+. From gripping thrillers and family dramas to fantasy epics and comedy entertainers, viewers can look forward to an exciting month of binge-watching.

June 2

Kicking off the month is Not Suitable for Work on JioHotstar. Created by Mindy Kaling, the comedy series follows a young employee trying to navigate workplace chaos, office rivalries, and unexpected personal relationships.

June 3

Prime Video and Amazon MX Player will stream Made in India: A Titan Story, a business drama that traces the remarkable journey of Titan and the vision that helped transform it into one of India's most successful watch brands.

Also arriving on Prime Video is Clarkson's Farm Season 5, with Jeremy Clarkson returning to manage Diddly Squat Farm while facing new agricultural challenges and continuing his entertaining partnership with Kaleb.

Netflix is set to premiere Michael Jackson: The Verdict, a documentary exploring the legal battles, media attention, and public debates surrounding one of the most high-profile celebrity cases in history.

June 4

JioHotstar's action-packed thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows undercover operative Jaskirat Singh Rangi as he continues his dangerous mission deep inside Karachi's criminal network.

On the same day, Netflix releases Maa Behen, a dark comedy revolving around a family whose lives take a bizarre turn after discovering a dead body inside their kitchen.

June 5

One of the month's busiest release days begins with Gullak Season 5 on SonyLIV. The popular series brings back the Mishra family with more heartwarming and relatable stories from everyday middle-class life.

ZEE5 will debut Patriot, a political thriller centered on a former intelligence advisor investigating the misuse of surveillance technology.

Also arriving on ZEE5 is Brown, starring Karisma Kapoor as a detective determined to track down a serial killer while dealing with personal trauma.

Apple TV+ launches Cape Fear, featuring Javier Bardem in a chilling tale of revenge and psychological warfare.

Netflix expands its lineup with Office Romance, starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in a workplace love story complicated by strict company policies.

Sports drama Mexico 86 also premieres on Netflix, blending football passion with emotional storytelling.

Another Netflix release, Teach You a Lesson, is set in a futuristic South Korea where a special task force battles violence and corruption in schools.

Crime thriller fans can also watch The Marked Woman, a mystery centered on a woman suffering from memory loss while detectives attempt to uncover her identity.

Prime Video joins the lineup with The Pyramid Scheme, a drama exploring the dangers behind promises of quick wealth through multi-level marketing networks.

June 10

Romantic drama Every Year After arrives on Prime Video. Based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel, the series follows former lovers forced to confront unresolved feelings years after their separation.

June 12

Netflix presents Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in a horror-comedy filled with supernatural mysteries, family secrets, and humorous situations set inside an ancestral palace.

June 17

Prime Video releases Your Fault: London, an English-language adaptation of the popular romance franchise that explores the challenges faced by Nick and Noah as their relationship is tested.

June 18

Mystery thriller I Will Find You lands on Netflix. Adapted from Harlan Coben's novel, the story follows a father serving a prison sentence who uncovers clues suggesting his son may still be alive.

June 19

Apple TV+ returns with Sugar Season 2, featuring Colin Farrell as detective John Sugar continuing his investigations while searching for answers about his own family.

JioHotstar also premieres Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2, which delves deeper into themes of love, revenge, and political power struggles.

June 21-22

Fantasy fans can finally witness House of the Dragon Season 3 on JioHotstar. The Targaryen civil war escalates dramatically as major battles, dragon warfare, and betrayals take center stage.

June 24

One of the biggest OTT releases of the month, Avatar: Fire and Ash, arrives on JioHotstar. The latest chapter in James Cameron's blockbuster saga introduces a new Na'vi clan and fresh threats on Pandora.

June 25

JioHotstar brings the concluding season of The Bear, as Sydney, Richie, and Natalie attempt to guide the restaurant into its next chapter.

Netflix will also stream Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, continuing Aang's adventure through the Earth Kingdom while introducing fan-favorite character Toph.

June 26

Netflix wraps up the month with Little Brother, a comedy starring John Cena and Eric André as siblings whose reunion leads to a series of hilarious mishaps.

The platform also premieres Raja Shivaji, featuring Riteish Deshmukh in a historical drama chronicling the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his quest to establish Swarajya.

With major titles arriving throughout the month, June promises an exciting lineup for OTT audiences across genres, making it one of the most eventful months for streaming entertainment in 2026.

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