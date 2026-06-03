Peddi Fever Starts as Premiere Bookings Open

Ram Charan's highly anticipated sports drama Peddi is just hours away from hitting theaters worldwide, and excitement among moviegoers continues to soar. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has emerged as one of the most awaited Telugu releases of the year.

Adding to the growing anticipation, premiere show ticket sales have now begun in several centers across the Nizam region. Fans eager to secure their seats have shown tremendous enthusiasm, resulting in a strong advance booking trend even before full-scale online sales commence.

According to industry sources, comprehensive ticket bookings are scheduled to open later in the night, which is expected to further boost sales. Early indicators suggest that Peddi is attracting significant attention from audiences across major territories.

The film combines sports drama, action-packed sequences, and emotional storytelling, making it one of the most talked-about releases in recent months. The buzz surrounding the movie has been steadily increasing thanks to its promotional campaign, music, and star-studded cast.

Alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features an impressive lineup that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Divyenndu Sharma, and several other notable actors in key roles.

Produced under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Peddi also boasts a soundtrack composed by Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman, adding further excitement among fans and music lovers.

With advance bookings gaining momentum and expectations running high, trade analysts will be closely watching how Peddi performs when it arrives on the big screen. The film is expected to open strongly across domestic and international markets as audiences prepare for its much-awaited theatrical debut.

Also read: Ram Charan’s Peddi Crosses $1 Million in North American Pre-Sales