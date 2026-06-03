Ram Charan’s Peddi Crosses $1 Million in North American Pre-Sales

Ram Charan’s upcoming sports action drama Peddi has achieved a major milestone even before hitting theatres. The film has crossed the $1 million mark in North America advance sales, showing strong demand among overseas audiences ahead of its release.

The impressive advance booking numbers highlight the huge anticipation surrounding the movie. Fans in the United States and Canada have been booking tickets in large numbers, helping the film reach this milestone days before its theatrical debut.

Trade analysts say the strong response is a positive sign for the film’s opening weekend. The advance sales indicate that Peddi has generated significant excitement among moviegoers, especially in overseas markets where Telugu films continue to enjoy a growing fan base.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role and features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film also boasts music by A.R. Rahman, adding to the expectations surrounding the project.

The movie has already been creating buzz through its trailer, songs, and promotional events. With advance bookings rising rapidly in India and overseas, industry observers expect Peddi to register a strong opening at the global box office.

Peddi is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on June 4, 2026, and all eyes are now on whether the film can turn its impressive pre-release momentum into a record-breaking theatrical run.