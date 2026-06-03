Telangana Activists Demand Ban on Peddi

A controversy has erupted ahead of the release of Peddi, with a section of Telangana journalists reportedly demanding that the film be banned in the state.

Adding to the tension, some Telangana activists have allegedly warned against the screening of the movie, threatening to target theatres if the film is exhibited. The remarks have triggered intense discussions on social media and raised concerns over law and order during the film's release.

The demands and warnings come amid ongoing debates surrounding the movie, with various groups expressing strong opinions over issues linked to the film. However, no official decision has been announced by the authorities regarding any restriction on the release of Peddi in Telangana.

The developments have drawn widespread attention from the film industry and moviegoers, as stakeholders await further clarity on the controversy surrounding the much-anticipated release.