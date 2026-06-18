If Police can Kill, Why do courts exist?: Perni Nani Blasts AP Govt

Former Minister and YSRCP Krishna District President Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe or an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the death of Gade Sai Krishna, stating that if the police can pick up a person, kill him and ensure even the body is unavailable, the very purpose of the rule of law and the judicial system stands undermined. Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, he said the incident reflects the complete collapse of law and order under the coalition government.

Perni Nani said branding Sai Krishna as a rowdy-sheeter or citing criminal cases cannot justify his death at the hands of the police. If a person commits an offence, courts are empowered to decide guilt and impose punishment, not the police, he asserted. He questioned why due legal procedure was bypassed and demanded an independent investigation to establish the truth.

Responding to the controversy over former minister Gudivada Amarnath’s remarks on Home Minister Anitha, Perni Nani said Amarnath spoke only about makeup and never made comments about attire or personal dignity. He accused the coalition leadership of deliberately distorting the remarks while ignoring past derogatory comments made against YSRCP women leaders and members of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family. He also questioned the silence of leaders who are now projecting themselves as defenders of women’s dignity.

Referring again to Sai Krishna’s case, Perni Nani said his mother spent over a month searching for her son by visiting police stations and seeking legal intervention, yet received neither answers nor his remains. He said the government must order a CBI investigation or a probe by a sitting judge, stressing that constitutional governance cannot survive if the police become judge, jury and executioner.