Gossip Movie Unveils First Single Sippu Sippu

The makers of Gossip, directed by Vaibhav Koundinya, have officially launched the film’s first single, “Sippu Sippu.” Starring the talented and energetic Rashi Singh in the lead role, the film is being produced by Yethi remella under the banner of YBHAV CINESCULPT STUDIOS

Blending contemporary emotions, a beautiful love story, and a sharp social satire, Gossip is being crafted as an engaging entertainer that resonates with today’s generation while appealing to family audiences as well.

The recently released promo of Sippu Sippu received an overwhelming response from music lovers. Continuing the film’s musical journey, the makers have now released the full lyrical version of the song through Aditya Music.

Composed by Shakthikanth Karthick, Sippu Sippu is an energetic pub dance number featuring vibrant beats and catchy rhythms. The song is penned by Kasarla Shyam, while singer Malavika brings it to life with her captivating vocals, making it an instant chartbuster contender.

As the first song from Gossip, Sippu Sippu perfectly reflects the youthful and vibrant tone of the film. The movie revolves around the life of a middle-class young woman and explores relatable emotions through an entertaining narrative filled with humor, romance, and social commentary. With its fresh sound and energetic presentation, the song is expected to strike a chord with audiences.

The choreography by suneel sunnapu Master and Phalguni Bangera adds further appeal, elevating the visual and entertainment quotient of the track.