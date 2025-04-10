Woman Dies Over Husband’s Cheating in Karnataka

The suicide of a 29-year-old woman in Bengaluru's Kanakanagar, Hebbal area has shocked the local community. According to various reports, the woman committed suicide after her husband's extramarital relationship with another young woman.

Bashirulla and Bahar Asma tied the knot two years ago. But Bashir's closeness with another lady disturbed Bahar mentally. After going through mental turmoil on her own, Bahar Asma had decided to end her life.

Moments after Bahar's suicide, her relatives had come and checked up on her. They have claimed that Asma's death occurred and that the entire suicide incident was a sham. Asma's sister revealed that her sister isn't someone who will commit suicide and that she was earning Rs. Rs.50,000 per month after doing a double degree.

Bahar Asma's sister accused Bashir of having an illicit affair in Delhi. Bashir reportedly works in an airline and got into an extramarital relationship with one of the trainees over there. Bahar Asma's sister also accused Bashir of leaving Asma and flying off to Delhi merely two months after marriage.

The police are currently investigating Bashirullah after sending Bahar Asma's body to the hospital for a post-mortem.