Clash of Titans: Remo D’Souza, Malaika Arora square off in ‘Hip Hop India 2’

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) The latest episode of the Hip Hop reality show ‘Hip Hop India 2’, sees an epic showdown between choreographer-director Remo D’Souza and actress Malaika Arora.

As the stage heats up and the stakes rise higher, the show goes beyond the dynamics of a dance faceoff, as it turns into a battleground. Remo and Malaika, the two mentors, are set to crank up the excitement a notch higher with each step, flip, and the beat.

The promo showcases Hip Hop Army storming in, a powerhouse team of the nation's strongest hip-hop dancers who deliver unparalleled precision, passion, and power onto the floor. With this the show sets loose a full-fledged war between Team Remo and Team Malaika.

Remo D’Souza said, “This week, it goes a step ahead of just choreography; it’s about creating history. Team Remo is set to leave a mark and let our art speak for us”.

Malaika Arora shared, “My team brings more than just moves; they bring fire, focus, and fearlessness. This isn’t just a competition for us, it’s a takeover. We’ve come to own the stage and audiences will see it themselves”.

The stakes are sky-high as the lowest-scoring team will be straight away directly placed into the elimination round, and it puts the pressure on record levels. As battle lines thicken and crews push to their limits, the week ahead brings high-voltage performances, face-offs between mentors, and cliff-hangers galore. With pride, power, and passion hanging in the balance, the drama has never been fiercer.

‘Hip Hop India’ Season 2 streams on Amazon MX Player.

