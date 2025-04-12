Happy Vishu 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, and Messages to Share

Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, is a joyful and spiritually significant festival celebrated primarily in Kerala, and among Malayali communities across India and the world. Falling on April 14, 2025, Vishu marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar year, also known as Medam 1. It is a time of hope, prosperity, and new beginnings.

The highlight of the Vishu celebration is the "Vishukkani", a beautifully arranged sight of auspicious items such as rice, fruits, vegetables, mirror, golden cucumber, yellow flowers (konna), coins, and images of Lord Krishna. It is believed that viewing the Vishukkani as the first thing on the morning of Vishu brings good fortune throughout the year.

People dress in new clothes (Vishu Kodi), burst crackers, and enjoy a grand Vishu Sadya – a traditional vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf. Children eagerly wait for Vishukkaineetam, the tradition of elders gifting money as a token of blessings.

As we welcome Vishu 2025, it’s the perfect time to spread happiness and positivity. Here are wishes, quotes, greetings, and WhatsApp status messages you can share with loved ones.

Happy Vishu 2025: Wishes to Send Your Loved Ones

Happy Vishu 2025: Quotes to Share with Friends and Family

Happy Vishu 2025: WhatsApp Status Ideas