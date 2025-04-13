Samantha Loses Crores in Endorsements Last Year - Here is Why

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she turned down nearly 15 brand endorsements over the past year—losing out on crores in potential earnings—all because she wanted her choices to align with a greater sense of responsibility and purpose.

In a candid conversation with The Foodpharmer, Samantha reflected on how her outlook has drastically changed since her early days in the film industry. When she first entered cinema in her 20s, success, she said, was defined by how many projects she had lined up and the number of brands she was associated with. Back then, she was thrilled to be courted by multiple multinational companies eager to have her as their brand ambassador.

“Looking back now, I couldn’t have been more wrong,” Samantha admitted. “I was almost forced to introspect on my choices, and I knew I had to start doing what truly felt right.” She added that her younger self owes an apology to her present self for the choices she made back then, driven more by validation than values.

Offering advice to her young fans, Samantha warned against the illusion of invincibility that many people feel in their 20s—something she said she had to learn the hard way. These days, she takes a much more cautious and ethical approach when it comes to endorsements. Before associating with any brand, Samantha now consults with three doctors to evaluate the product’s impact and integrity before giving her nod.

Her journey marks a powerful shift from fame-driven choices to conscious decision-making—placing health, ethics, and long-term impact above quick financial gains.