NTR’s New Look Sparks Buzz — What’s the Story Behind the Transformation?

NTR yesterday (12th April, 2025) made an appearance at the Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi pre-release event at Shilpakala Vedika, and it didn’t take long for fans and industry insiders to notice something different — he looked noticeably leaner.

The actor's slimmer frame has fueled a wave of speculation. While some believe it’s part of a planned transformation for an upcoming role, others are concerned it might be due to health issues. However, a source close to NTR dismissed any such worries, affirming that he’s in great shape and has been maintaining a fit lifestyle for some time.

“From his ripped look in RRR to his solid appearance in Devara, NTR has consistently looked healthy and strong,” the insider added. “There hasn’t been any indication that he needed to lose more weight.”

Fans recall that a major weight shift made sense after Rakhi when NTR underwent a noticeable transformation for Yamadonga. But since then, he’s mostly stayed consistent with a fit and muscular build. As one fan put it, “Prashanth Neel’s heroes are known for their rugged, powerful looks — not the lean, romantic hero vibe. So it’s puzzling to see this sudden drop in weight.”

At the event, NTR sported a loose-fitting full-sleeve shirt, seemingly to downplay his slimmer appearance, but the change was still noticeable — particularly in his face, despite a fuller beard that might’ve been an effort to conceal it.

With all the speculation swirling, fans are hoping NTR will soon shed some light on his current fitness journey. Whether it's intermittent fasting, a new diet plan, or a film-related transformation, a word from the star himself could put all the rumors to rest.