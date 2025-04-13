Karishma Tanna gives out summer fashion tips to beat the heat

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna walked the ramp as the showstopper for designer Chhavvi Aggrawal at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

When asked to shell out some summer fashion tips, the "Scoop" actress casually told IANS, "Just walk around wearing a denim and a shirt."

Questioned about her summer indulgence, the diva replied, "Coconut water".

Talking about her favorite colors of summer, Karishma said, "White, beige, and light pink."

Revealing what fashion means to her, Karishma shared, "Something which I am comfortable in, something which makes heads turn is fashion for me."

Karishma looked simply gorgeous in a delicate cream attire. She donned a beautiful off-shoulder blouse with a sweetheart neckline and net sleeves.

The stunner paired it with a matching lehenga with heavy embellish.

Her outfit of the day was tied up with a two-layer neckpiece, and brown-toned makeup.

As far as her professional commitments are concerned, Karishma was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s highly-appreciated web series "Scoop". She essayed the role of journalist Jagruti Pathak in the drama which is a cinematic adaptation of the former crime reporter Jigna Vora's biographical memoir “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison”.

Aside from Karishma, the series also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani as the supporting cast.

Karishma is yet to announce her next project after "Scoop". However, she remains very active on social media.

Over the years, Karishma has been a part of numerous television serials such as “Paalkhi”, “Naagin 3”, “Qayamat Ki Raat”, “Kahi To Milenge”, “Manshaa”, “Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand”, “Kkoi Dil Mein Hai”, “Kkusum”, “Raat Hone Ko Hai”, “Ek Ladki Anjaani Si”, “Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha”, “Ek Shyaam”, “Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi”, “Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo”, and “Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat”, along with others.

She was also seen in Ranbir Kapoor's biographical drama "Sanju".

