Woman's body exhumed after 135 days in UP's Mau after sister's startling revelations

Lucknow, April 13 (IANS) A woman's body was exhumed for autopsy in Uttar Pradesh's Mau on Sunday after her sister alleged that she had been murdered by her husband for protesting his sexual assault of the complainant.

Tension gripped the Ghosi police station area when the court ordered the exhumation of the woman's body after four-and-a-half months of her burial.

The woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances on November 30, 2024, and her last rites were conducted.

However after few days, the woman's sister accused her brother-in-law of raping her and killing his wife when she protested against the sexual assault.

The victim claimed that she went to her sister's place for her post-delivery care, where her brother-in-law sexually assaulted her.

He took her to a private hotel in Badhalganj on the pretext of buying medicines and raped her, she alleged, adding that he also clicked objectionable photos and videos of her and threatened to make them viral if she revealed the incident to anyone.

She claimed that when her sister protested the accused's act, he killed her by strangling her with a 'dupatta'.

The victim has filed a plea in the court demanding the post-mortem examination of her sister's body, which was accepted.

The body has been sent to the forensic lab to ascertain whether the woman's death was natural or a murder.

Sharing the sequence of events on that day, the victim said: "My brother-in-law raped me in front of my sister. When she objected, his mother and sister joined him in thrashing her. They killed her in front of me and threatened me with dire consequences if I revealed the incident to anyone. I filed a plea seeking justice, and finally, the court ordered the exhumation of the body."

