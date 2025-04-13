Mansukh Mandaviya leads 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' in Patna, asks youth to achieve Viksit Bharat

Patna, April 13 (IANS) Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, said on Sunday that the youth of the nation should draw inspiration from the vision, legacy, and exemplary works of B.R. Ambedkar and other great leaders in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Leading a 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' organised as a tribute to Ambedkar's life and legacy, the Union Minister emphasised on youth engagement and the enduring values of the Constitution.

The Padyatra was flagged off by Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav and more than 6,000 MY Bharat Youth Volunteers participated in the event.

According to Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry website, MY Bharat Youth Volunteers is a community of individuals, dedicating their heart and soul to nation building, learning and development.

By joining MY Bharat, a youth becomes a part of passionate and aspiring individuals leveraging skills and knowledge to create a brighter future.

After the 'Jai Bhim Padyatra', Mandaviya in a message on X said, "On the eve of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, more than 6,000 young colleagues of MY Bharat organised #JaiBhimPadyatra in Patna, Bihar today. B.R. Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution, he laid the foundation of India's strong democracy."

He said, "Based on his thoughts, vision and principles, Prime Minister @Narendra Modi has set a target to make the nation developed by the year 2047 and the participation of youth is most important in this. Through this padyatra, thousands of youth got connected to the thoughts of Ambedkar."

Mandaviya also expressed gratitude towards party leaders in Bihar for supporting the event.

He wrote in his message, "I thank Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Nand Kishore Yadav and all my colleagues for joining this padyatra."

The Minister called upon the youth to become torchbearers of Ambedkar's legacy for building a new India.

"As the sun rose over Patna, it illuminated not only a statue but a spirit, a renewed commitment to Ambedkar's ideals and a Viksit Bharat led by its most powerful force, its youth," he said.

Mandaviya reiterated the importance of youth-led national development and lauded the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He called upon the youth to align themselves with the 'Panch Pran' envisioned by the Prime Minister for building a strong, self-reliant, and inclusive Viksit Bharat.

'Jai Bhim Padyatras' were held in every state capital and across 5,000 locations, where MY Bharat volunteers cleaned the statues of B.R. Ambedkar and paid tribute to his vision, renewing a collective commitment to build an inclusive, empowered, and youth-led India.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse participated in Padyatra in Mumbai, further amplifying the message of unity and national participation.

