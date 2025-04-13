OTT Releases This Week, April 14–20: Khauf, Logout and More!

Get ready for an exciting week of OTT releases! From horror to thrilling crime dramas and heart-pounding action, there’s a lot to look forward to this week on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and Aha Tamil. Here's a quick look at the must-watch titles:

1. Khauf (Prime Video, April 18)

Khauf is a supernatural thriller that centers on a hostel room with a violent history. The girl who stays there struggles with her haunting past while battling dark supernatural forces. Featuring Rajat Kapoor, Suchi Malhotra, and Monika Panwar, this thriller is sure to keep you hooked.

2. Logout (Zee5, April 18)

Logout tells the story of a digital influencer who loses control of his life after his phone mysteriously disappears. As his world unravels, a stranger begins to take control. Featuring Babil Khan and Rasika Dugal, this psychological thriller dives deep into the digital age and its dangers.

3. Yamakaathaghi (Aha Tamil, April 14)

This Tamil supernatural film follows the spirit of a young girl who haunts a rural funeral home after her mysterious death. The film features Pradeep Durairaj, Haritha, and Geetha Kailasam. Fans of supernatural investigations will find this one intriguing.

4. Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror (Netflix, April 18)

This documentary recounts the tragic 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. With in-depth insights into the incident that claimed 168 lives, this documentary is a sobering look at one of the worst domestic terrorist attacks in U.S. history.

5. The Last of Us Season 2 (Jio Hotstar, April 14)

The wait is finally over! The Last of Us Season 2 brings more post-apocalyptic drama, intense action, and emotional highs. Follow Ellie as she navigates new challenges in this highly anticipated return to the world of the undead. New episodes will be available every Monday on Jio Hotstar.

6. Daveed (ZEE5, April 18)

For Malayalam action film lovers, Daveed is hitting ZEE5 on April 18. Directed by Govind Vishnu, this film stars Antony Varghese Pepe, Lijomol Jose, and Saiju Kurup. It follows the journey of a former boxer who finds his way back to the ring and undergoes a major transformation. The movie blends action, emotion, and humor with a backdrop of Fort Kochi. Fans of action-packed drama can now stream it on ZEE5.

With a variety of genres ranging from horror and thrillers to intense dramas and action-packed stories, this week’s OTT releases are packed with entertainment. Be sure to check them out and start planning your binge list!