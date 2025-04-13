Mahesh Babu–Rajamouli’s SSMB29: Deva Katta Joins as Dialogue Writer

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with master storyteller SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB 29, is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited projects — not just in Indian cinema but on the global stage. As Rajamouli’s next venture after the worldwide phenomenon RRR, expectations are sky-high. The film is being mounted on a grand scale with an ensemble of top-tier talent, and the latest addition has only added more weight to the buzz.

Acclaimed filmmaker Deva Katta, known for his hard-hitting dramas like Prasthanam and Republic, has reportedly been brought on board as the dialogue writer for the project. This marks his second collaboration with Rajamouli after a brief association on Baahubali, where he contributed to a few dialogues. Rajamouli had chosen Sai Madhav Burra to pen the dialogues for RRR, but this time, he has opted to team up again with Deva Katta for SSMB 29.

Known for his intense and thought-provoking dialogue writing, Deva Katta’s involvement has amplified the excitement around the project. However, an official announcement regarding his inclusion is yet to be made.

SSMB 29 also features global icon Priyanka Chopra and acclaimed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film is said to be a forest-based action-adventure and is being produced by veteran KL Narayana. Music maestro MM Keeravani is composing the soundtrack.