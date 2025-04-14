Egypt condemns Israeli airstrike on hospital in Gaza

Cairo, April 14 (IANS) Egypt condemned the Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, describing the attack as a "grave violation of international humanitarian law and all international norms."

In a statement by its Foreign Ministry, Egypt called for an immediate halt to all Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip and the swift entry of humanitarian and relief aid into the besieged enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also urged the international community to take concrete steps to end the hostilities, especially in light of regional and international efforts toward de-escalation and the revival of a ceasefire agreement.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said it targeted "a Hamas command and control center" located within the hospital compound.

In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency stated that Hamas operatives have been using the facility to coordinate attacks.

A medical staff member told Xinhua anonymously that the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning shortly before the strike.

The attack struck the hospital's surgical operations department and an oxygen generation unit, inflicting severe damage across multiple sections of the facility.

Israel ended a January ceasefire deal with Hamas and resumed military operations in Gaza on March 18. The health authorities in Gaza reported on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, has reached 50,944, with 116,156 wounded.

