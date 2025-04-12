Hyderabad Weekend Events on April 12 and 13

Hyderabad is all set for an exciting weekend filled with music, comedy, poetry, culinary delights, and shopping. From global jazz to stand-up specials and traditional Japanese flavours, here’s a roundup of the must-attend events across the city.

A Global Jazz Celebration – April 13

The World Jazz Festival returns for its fifth edition at Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City, in collaboration with the prestigious Amersfoort Jazz Festival. This multicultural music event will showcase performances by the Round Midnight Orchestra featuring Graziëlla Hunsel Rivero, South African trumpeter Darren English, and Thai saxophonist Pang Saxpackgirl, along with Indian jazz collaborations.

Venue: Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City

Time: 6:30 PM

Tickets: ₹885

Stand-Up That Hits Home – April 12 & 13

Mahdeep Singh Live – April 12

Known for his deadpan humour and sharp wit, Mahdeep Singh takes the stage at The Comedy Theatre, Jubilee Hills with his stand-up special that dives into the comic side of personal experiences.

Time: 6:00 PM & 8:00 PM | Tickets: ₹1,199

Abhijeet Deshpande Live – April 13

Marathi actor and comedian Abhijeet Deshpande performs at The Street Comedy Club, Madhapur, blending sharp observations with relatable stories from everyday life.

Time: 7:00 PM | Tickets: ₹249

Devanshi Shah Stand-Up Special – April 13

Catch Comicstaan alum Devanshi Shah at the same venue later that night, delivering her unfiltered, hilarious take on relationships and life experiences.

Time: 9:00 PM | Tickets: ₹199

An Evening of Poetry and Reflection – April 13

Pearls and Poetry, an intimate spoken word event at Navika Café and Studio, Jubilee Hills, features heartfelt performances by poets Pooja, Ali, and Asim. Their verses explore love, loss, and identity in a powerful, emotional setting.

Time: 7:30 PM

Tickets: ₹150

A Taste of Okinawa – April 12, 19 & 29

Okinawa Nights at Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, offers a unique culinary journey through the flavours of the Japanese island of Okinawa. Blending Japanese, Chinese, and Southeast Asian influences, this exclusive dining experience celebrates health, simplicity, and tradition.

Cost: ₹4,000 for two

Dates: April 12, 19 & 29

Venue: Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Pop-Up Shopping for Summer – April 12

Shop India brings a refreshing retail experience to Labels The Pop-Up Space, Banjara Hills, featuring breathable mulmul collections, trendy loungewear, nightwear, and stylish home décor – perfect for a summer style upgrade.

Time: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Venue: Labels The Pop-Up Space, Banjara Hills

With this wide range of experiences on offer, Hyderabad promises a weekend full of culture, creativity, and community.