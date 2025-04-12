Pushpa 2 World Television Premiere: When and Where to Watch

Allu Arjun's most-acclaimed and revered film Pushpa: The Rule is all set for its world Television Premiere. Here are the details. The film directed by Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Sreeleela's special song performance is going to have a TV premiere tomorrow, i.e. on April 13, 2025. The TV premiere is going to begin at 5.30 PM.

Star Maa, which has acquired the TV screening rights, is going to telecast Pushpa 2 Telugu version tomorrow. It is going to be a feast for all Allu Arjun's fans.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is available on Netflix. It is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The film has Devi Sri Prasad's music. Released in December 2024, Pushpa 2 went onto become a box office spinner. It is touted as the highest-grossing film in Allu Arjun's career. It is also credited with several box office records nationally and internationally.