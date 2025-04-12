Jack Quaid recalls how he fractured his ankle a week before maiden ‘lead role'

Los Angeles, April 12 (IANS) Known for his work in movies such as 'Novocaine,' ‘Logan Lucky,’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, actor Jack Quaid has reminisced about suffering a severe injury just days before his school's first ever play.

Quaid, who appeared in 2012's 'The Hunger Games' before finding fame, told the 'Smallzy's Surgery' podcast: "I remember when I was in Middle School, I was doing the first ever play - I was a lead, entering my Middle School leading man era.

"That's when I became a real… ! But I remember, a week out before the first performance, parkour had just entered the zeitgeist and I was like, 'I'm gonna jump off this locker into the next locker'.

"And I immediately fractured a bone in my foot... I didn't make the jump, but I did the entire performance with a giant boot on my foot," added the 32-year-old actor.

Quaid said he has never "returned to parkour" since that day, but joked he could do "maybe some time in the future,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

His latest role in 'Novocaine' sees him star as bank employee Nathan Caine with an inability to feel pain. The actor shared he suffered "a few" injuries on other film sets.

The actor said: "I remember, I was - there's a few. I've bruised a rib on a job - not this one. A freak accident."

The actor, who is the son of stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, earlier talked about how he doesn't mind being branded a “nepo baby”.

Discussing the label, he told The Daily Beast: "I'm inclined to agree. I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that's more than half the battle.

"I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it's just not for a lot of actors. And I've just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door. So if that's in the rom-com space, it's got to be different enough, and I need to work my a** off."

