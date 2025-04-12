‘Gaddaron ko pehchano’, says Digvijaya Singh on posters calling him ‘traitor’

Bhopal, April 12 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday responded to the posters carrying his picture and calling him ‘gaddar’ of the Hindu religion, saying that “Gaddaron Ko Pahchano” (recognise traitors).

“I express my best wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh and devotees of Lord Hanuman across the country on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. May the Almighty bless all of us,” said the former Chief Minister, who came to offer his prayer at Makamneshwar Hanuman temple in Bhopal on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

When reporters sought his response on posters calling him “Gaddar”, he said, “Gaddaron Ko Pahchano (recognise traitors). Jai Shri Ram.”

On Friday, posters carrying Digvijaya Singh’s picture were put up in Bhopal and some other parts of the state, mentioning that Digvijaya Singh has supported the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The word “gaddar” (traitor) was also used for Congress leaders along with Digvijaya Singh’s picture and the Congress party symbol.

The posters were displayed amid debate over the newly enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, which saw mixed reactions from across the political parties and people from the Muslim community across the country.

On Thursday, a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act was organised by Congress MLA Arif Masood in Bhopal, and a large number of people from the Muslim community joined the protest.

After the Waqf (Amendment) Bill-2025 was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent, becoming an Act, which came into effect from April 8.

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the AIMPLB and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the validity of the new law.

The petitioners have submitted that the provisions of the law discriminated against Muslims by imposing restrictions which were not part of the governance of other religious endowments.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna is scheduled to hear the matter on April 16.

The Centre has already filed a caveat in the apex court to ensure no order is passed without hearing it first.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.