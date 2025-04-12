Kareena's detailed statement to cops reveals terrifying night of attack on Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Months after the shocking knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement to the police has revealed the harrowing details of the incident that left the actor injured and their home in chaos.

The revelations came through a 1,600-page charge sheet filed by the police, which traces the movements of the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam, through 25 CCTV cameras and includes crucial eyewitness accounts.

Kareena, in her detailed testimony, described the terrifying night in January when an armed intruder entered their Bandra West residence, Satguru Sharan Building, where she lives with Saif, their sons Taimur and Jehangir, and household staff, including nannies and caretakers.

The family's home spans three floors -- the 11th floor with bedrooms, the 12th-floor living area, and servant quarters and library on the 13th.

"At around 7:30 pm, I left to meet my friend Rhea Kapoor and returned home around 1:20 am. I checked on my children and found them asleep. Around 2 am, our caretaker Junu came to my bedroom and said someone was in Jeh's room with a knife, demanding money," Kareena told the police.

Rushing to the scene with Saif, she described encountering a man dressed in black clothes and a hat, approximately 5'5" tall and appearing to be in his 30s or 40s.

Inside the room, Kareena saw nurse Eliyamma Philip injured and bleeding. As Saif tried to stop the intruder, he was stabbed in the neck, back and hand.

"The man had a knife and a hex blade. Saif intervened, but he got attacked. Geeta also tried to help and was hurt. I told Eliyamma to get Jeh out. We rushed to the 12th floor with Jeh, followed by Saif, who was bleeding heavily," Kareena said in the statement.

Kareena immediately called household staff members Hari, Ramu, Ramesh and Paswan to help search for the attacker, but he had vanished. Realising the home was unsafe, she ordered everyone to evacuate and take Saif to the hospital.

"I told them all, 'Leave it all, let's go downstairs, let's go to the hospital.' Saif needed urgent medical attention," Kareena recalled.

She allowed Taimur to accompany Saif and Hari to Lilavati Hospital.

Kareena later called her sister Karisma Kapoor, her manager Poonam Damania and Poonam's husband Tejas Damania for help. Police arrived shortly afterwards but could not find the intruder despite a thorough search of the house.

The statement further notes that Tejas Damania informed the police of the incident and later visited Saif at the hospital. Kareena herself reached the hospital and ensured that nurse Eliyamma Philip also received treatment.

Kareena revealed that the attacker had demanded Rs 1 crore during the confrontation, telling the nurses, "I have come to steal. I want one crore rupees."

It was only later that Kareena learnt from the police that the accused had been caught and identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national.

