Pic Talk: 3 Superstars in One Frame!

Ambani's wedding gave us a visual treat as we witnessed Tollywood, Kollywood, and Malayali superstars in one frame. Three stars from different industries posed to the camera with the family. Mahesh Babu, Suriya, and Prithviraj Sukumaran excited the cinema fans in a single frame.

South Indian stars attended the grand Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant wedding. On this occasion, actress Nayanatara's husband, Vignesh Shivan, shared a group photo with Mahesh Babu and Surya, along with their families. This picture features Prithviraj Sukumaran behind Surya with his wife.

Through his Instagram handle, he shared a post captioning, Beautiful times with such beautiful people"❤️❤️❤️ 🧿🧿🧿Mahesh Babu, Nayanatara, Namrata Shirodkar, Suriya, Jyothika and Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara posed with smiles. Fans couldn't stop gushing over this picture featuring the stars and started showering love in the comments.

Here is the post: