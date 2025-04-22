Watch: Student Teacher Incident at Vizag Engineering College

In a shocking incident, a student of Raghu Engineering College in Visakhapatnam beat up a teacher with a slipper.

According to reports, the teacher found the girl using her mobile phone on the campus and snatched it from her. The student was agitated when the teacher refused to return the phone.

In a fit of rage, the student abused the lecturer and hit her with a slipper. The lecturer retaliated and soon the two were involved in a brawl. Onlookers immediately intervened and pulled the two women apart.

A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media platforms, evoking mixed reactions from netizens.

While some poked fun at the incident and recalled how they as kids had immense respect for their teachers and even feared them, a few others observed that children of the current generation need to be left alone to figure out their mistakes. They shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that students these days are not like the ‘90s kids’.

Meanwhile, some questioned why parents have to buy smartphones for children at such a young age.