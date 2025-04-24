Hyderabad Traffic Diversions at Durgam Cheruvu from April 24

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory today, April 24, in light of the ongoing RCC box drain construction between Gaffar Nagar (Nectar Garden) Junction and the Durgam Cheruvu Entry Plaza in the Serilingampally Zone of GHMC. The construction work is expected to cause significant traffic congestion in the area, with delays anticipated until the work is completed.

As part of the advisory, commuters are urged to avoid the impacted routes and use alternative paths to ensure smoother travel. Specifically, from 4:00 PM onwards, travelers coming from COD Junction towards I-Lab and ITC Kohenur should consider taking the alternative route of Road No 45 – Cable Bridge, or other suggested routes.

For those traveling between IKEA and COD via Nectar Garden, a similar advisory is in place. From 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM, commuters are advised to take the alternative route of Road No 45 – Cable Bridge or use C-Gate – Gowra – AVASA, or other available routes to avoid delays.

The Traffic Police have also emphasized that heavy vehicles will not be allowed on these routes during peak hours to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. The construction is expected to affect both local commuters and those passing through the area, making it essential for everyone to plan their travel accordingly.