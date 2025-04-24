Pahalgam Terror Attack: Jagan Condemns Terror, Salutes Martyrs of Pahalgam
A Nation Mourns: YS Jagan Pays Floral Tribute to Pahalgam Martyrs
Tadepalli, April 24: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.
Before commencing his scheduled interaction with representatives from Proddatur (YSR Kadapa district), Venkatagiri Municipality (Tirupati district), Kambadur (Anantapur district), and Tirupati Rural, Y.S. Jagan solemnly began the session by observing a moment of silence in honour of the victims. He also paid floral tributes as a mark of respect.
