Delhi Police confirm receiving Gambhir's complaint over death threat

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Following a police complaint filed by the office of Team India head coach and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir regarding death threats, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) confirmed that the 'threat mail' has been received and that the matter is under investigation.

“We have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir. The matter is being investigated. Gautam Gambhir is already under Delhi Police protection, and we do not comment on specific security arrangements,” said DCP (Central) V Harsha Vardhan.

A complaint with the Delhi Police was filed after Gambhir received death threats in the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives and left several injured.

"As we spoke, please find below the "Threat Mails" received on the mail ID of Mr Gautam Gambhir (Ex- MP) Head Coach Indian Cricket Team. Kindly register the F.l.R accordingly and ensure the safety and security of the family," PS to Gambhir wrote in a mail to Rajender Nagar SHO and DCP central.

On Tuesday afternoon, 26 tourists and locals, were killed while several others were injured when terrorists began firing at them in the scenic Baisaran Valley, a picturesque meadow located approximately six kilometres away from the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the horrific incident, Gambhir paid condolences to the deceased and said, "India will strike back". "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike," he wrote on X.

Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault, marking one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.

This is not the first instance when Gambhir received a death threat. Back in 2021, the former cricketer received similar death threats.

He then approached Delhi Police and security was beefed up outside his Rajendra Nagar residence.

Gambhir, who represented India at the international level for 15 years, was elected as the Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi on a BJP ticket in 2019. But he quit politics ahead of the 2024 general election to focus on his cricket commitments.

