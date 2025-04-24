Sai Pallavi Faces Backlash Over Pahalgam Attack Post

The tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, has triggered widespread outrage and sorrow across the globe. Leaders, celebrities, and citizens alike have come together to condemn the horrifying incident and mourn the loss of innocent lives.

From the Indian film industry, several top Tollywood stars have expressed their grief and condemned the attack on social media. Actors like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun were among the first to react. Joining them, actress Sai Pallavi also shared a heartfelt and emotional message on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting on the human cost of such violence.

"The loss, pain and fear feels personal. Learnt of horrific crimes in history and still a witness to such inhuman acts shows nothing has changed. A group of animals have wiped out hope. From a mindspace of wanting to create memories with family, to being thrown off your senses, watching your family be slaughtered; this makes me question our core. Helpless and powerless, I offer my heartfelt condolences and prayers for the innocent lives lost and the agonised families. #PahalgamTerroristAttack"

While Sai Pallavi’s post quickly gained traction and was widely shared, it also reignited an old controversy. A segment of netizens criticized her, referring to comments she had made in the past about the Indian Army.

During the promotional tour of her film Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi had made a statement comparing the violence against Kashmiri Pandits to lynchings related to cow protection—comments that were met with intense backlash at the time. Now, in the wake of her recent post, that old interview clip is being circulated again, drawing renewed criticism from some quarters.

At the same time, many are standing in support of the actress, acknowledging her empathy and the emotional weight of her message. They believe her post reflects genuine concern for the victims and their families during a moment of national grief.

The conversation around her remarks continues to trend, once again highlighting the complexities celebrities face when voicing opinions on sensitive social and political issues.