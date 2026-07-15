Ek Din OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sai Pallavi's Film Online

Sai Pallavi's Hindi debut film Ek Din, which had a disappointing run at the box office, is now set for its digital premiere. The romantic drama is finally getting a second chance to reach audiences through OTT, and the release comes with two interesting surprises.

The first big twist is that Ek Din will be available not only in Hindi but also in Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions, allowing Sai Pallavi's fans in South India to enjoy the film in their preferred language. The Telugu version is titled Okka Roju, while the Tamil version is called Oru Naal.

The second surprise is that the film has skipped a long waiting period and has arrived on OTT much sooner than many expected. Despite its weak theatrical performance, the makers are hoping the emotional love story will find a larger audience on the streaming platform.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi alongside Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan. The film is the official Indian remake of the Thai romantic drama One Day and tells the story of two colleagues whose lives change during a trip to Japan. Sai Pallavi's performance received appreciation even though the film failed to impress at the box office.

With its OTT release, the makers are expecting the film to connect with viewers who may have missed it in theatres. Sai Pallavi's fans, in particular, are eager to watch her Bollywood debut and see if the film receives a warmer response on digital platforms than it did during its theatrical run.