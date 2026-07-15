Pallichattambi OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Movie lovers can look forward to several new releases on OTT platforms this week. Along with Telugu films like Maa Inti Bangaram and Transfer Trimurthulu, a number of web series and dubbed movies are also set to premiere. Adding to the list is the Malayalam period action thriller Pallichattambi, which is finally arriving on OTT nearly three months after its theatrical release.

Pallichattambi OTT Release Date

The makers have officially announced that Pallichattambi will start streaming on Sony LIV from July 24. The film will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, making it accessible to audiences across India.

The movie was released in theatres on April 15, including a Telugu version. However, it failed to perform well at the box office despite generating interest before its release.

Story of Pallichattambi

The film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role, while Kayadu Lohar makes her Malayalam debut as the female lead.

Set in Kerala during 1957, the story revolves around the period when the Communist government introduced the Land Reform Bill. The new law created tensions between landlords, settlers and religious institutions.

To protect church-owned lands, church leaders begin forming special security groups. Pothan Christopher, played by Tovino Thomas, is appointed as the protector of a church in Kunnampuram.

A Secret Identity and a Love Story

Although everyone knows him as Pothan Christopher, his real name is Krishna Pillai, a young Hindu man who enters the church under a different identity.

As he works to safeguard the church's land, he falls in love with Rebecca, a woman who supports communist ideals. The story then follows the mystery behind Krishna Pillai's past, the reason he chose to defend the church, and the events that change his life.

With its mix of history, action, politics and romance, Pallichattambi now hopes to find a wider audience through its digital release.

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