Nag Ashwin Drops Fun Hint About Prabhas’ Kalki 2 Release at Private Event

The mythological sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD, headlined by Prabhas and helmed by visionary director Nag Ashwin, has shattered records at the Indian box office. Backed by Ashwini Dutt under the prestigious Vyjayanthi Movies banner, the film has stormed past the ₹1000 crore mark, cementing its place among the biggest cinematic blockbusters India has ever seen.

Alongside Prabhas, the film boasts powerhouse performances from icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan — a stellar cast that left audiences spellbound. With Kalki 2898 AD turning into a cultural phenomenon, anticipation is sky-high for its sequel, Kalki-2.

Excitingly, pre-production work on Kalki-2 is already in motion. At a recent private event, director Nag Ashwin sparked curiosity with a humorous twist on the sequel’s release timeline. “I released Kalki when three or four planets aligned. I’ll release the sequel when seven or eight align,” he quipped, drawing laughter and curiosity. The comment has since gone viral on social media, fueling buzz around the next chapter.

Ashwin also revealed that the scripting process is progressing smoothly and that the sequel is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. He added that Kalki-2 will delve deeper into the journeys of Bhairava and Karna — two characters that left a lasting impact in the first film.

Adding to the excitement, the makers previously confirmed that several sequences for the sequel were already filmed during the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD, hinting at a seamless narrative transition and even more grand visuals in store.

With cosmic timing and cinematic brilliance at its core, Kalki-2 is shaping up to be another historic event in Indian cinema.