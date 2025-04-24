Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tirupati and Mumbai on High Alert

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives on Tuesday, has led to heightened security across major Indian cities, including Mumbai and Tirupati. Authorities have issued a high alert, with special focus on areas with heavy public presence and religious significance.

In Mumbai, additional security forces have been deployed along the coastal belt, and tight surveillance is being maintained at railway stations, religious sites, beaches, shopping centers, and luxury hotels. Bomb squads, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) units, drones, and night vision cameras are being used for thorough inspections. CCTV cameras citywide are under constant monitoring.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has instructed police teams to carry out regular night patrols. Senior officers have been directed to stay alert round the clock, and entry and exit points to the city are under strict watch.

In Tirupati, a key religious hub in Andhra Pradesh, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has intensified security across the temple town and along ghat roads, with vehicle checks and surveillance being carried out rigorously.

A senior IPS official confirmed that all police stations, crime branches, and ATS units have been put on alert. Security teams are watching for any suspicious activity, especially in high-traffic areas.

The Telugu states are working closely with central security agencies to ensure safety and prevent any threats amid rising national concerns.