IPL 2025: SRH and MI to Honor Pahalgam Victims with On-Field Gesture

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Uppal in Hyderabad will host Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians later today. However, the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam has left the country in utter shock. More than 25 people lost their lives in the cruel act, while several others suffered severe injuries. Further information about the survivors is still pending, and it's uncertain if the death toll will rise further.

Owing to this ghastly incident, the IPL has decided to pay homage to those who lost lives today with a humble gesture on the field. The IPL will observe a moment of silence before the match begins.

1) Players and umpires will wear armbands today.

2) Before the match starts, there will be a one-minute silence.

3) Cheerleaders will not be performing as a mark of respect.

4) We have cancelled the fireworks for today's fixture.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will finally be looking to get back to winning ways as Mumbai Indians look to continue their winning momentum after back-to-back match wins. With Rohit Sharma back in form and the available pitch at Uppal, it won't be surprising if the Indian captain delivers yet another blistering knock to turn the match into a victory for the Mumbai Indians.