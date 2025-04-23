Condemning ghastly, cowardly act in Pahalgam with strongest possible words: BCCI secy Saikia

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack which left 26 people dead and several injured, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly act, adding that the governing body stands with the victims’ families in this hour of grief.

“The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy," said Saikia in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, 26 tourists and locals, were killed while several others were injured when terrorists began firing at them in the scenic Baisaran Valley, a picturesque meadow located approximately six kilometers away from the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BCCI offered further condolences through its ‘X’ account. “Standing in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Prayers for the families who lost their loved ones in this gruesome attack,” it said.

Amid widespread international grief and condemnation over the terror attack and loss of lives, Indian cricketers have expressed profound sympathy and solidarity with the victims and their families. Senior pacer Mohammed Shami was the latest cricketer to offer condolences to families affected by Pahalgam tragedy.

“I am deeply saddened to address the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This heinous act has resulted in significant loss of innocent lives and has left families shattered. Such violence not only targets individuals but also undermines the fabric of our society.

“In these testing times, we must stand united in our condemnation of terrorism and extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. It is imperative that we remain steadfast in our commitment to peace and resilience. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy, and we pray for justice and healing in our community,” wrote Shami on ‘X’.

Meanwhile, players and umpires will be wearing black armbands during the IPL 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians as a mark of paying homage to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sources have told IANS that apart from the black armbands, a one-minute silence will also be observed before the game begins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday evening.

