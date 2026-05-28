RR Knocks Out SRH, Enters IPL Qualifier 2 Against GT

Rajasthan Royals Eliminate SRH, Set Up Qualifier 2 Clash Against GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a heartbreaking exit from the IPL after a dramatic batting collapse in the must-win Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing a massive target of 244 runs, SRH were bowled out for 196, handing RR a comfortable victory and a place in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

SRH’s run chase got off to the worst possible start as opener Abhishek Sharma lost his wicket in the very first over. The early breakthrough immediately put the team under pressure, and Rajasthan’s bowlers tightened their grip on the contest.

The Hyderabad side struggled to build partnerships and kept losing wickets at crucial intervals. Between 51 and 81 runs, SRH lost four major wickets, completely derailing their chase. Despite a few fighting knocks from Ishan Kishan (33), Nitish Kumar Reddy (38), and Arora (35), the team could not recover from the collapse.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer delivered a match-winning spell and played a key role in dismantling SRH’s batting lineup. Archer picked up three important wickets and consistently troubled the batters with his pace and accuracy.

Earlier in the match, RR posted a mammoth total of 243 runs, putting immense scoreboard pressure on Hyderabad. Their aggressive batting display proved too much for SRH, who failed to keep up with the required run rate throughout the chase.

With this victory, Rajasthan Royals have now advanced to Qualifier 2, where they will face Gujarat Titans in a crucial battle for a place in the IPL final. Meanwhile, SRH’s campaign comes to an end after a season filled with highs and lows.

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