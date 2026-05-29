What Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Net Worth? IPL Salary, Cars, Houses and More!

Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become one of the biggest sensations of IPL 2026. At just 15 years old, the explosive batter is not only breaking records on the field but is also building massive wealth and popularity off the field. His stunning performances in the IPL have made fans curious about his growing net worth, luxury lifestyle, cars, and earnings.

Vaibhav recently grabbed headlines after smashing a breathtaking 97 runs off just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator. He also broke Chris Gayle’s long-standing record for most sixes in a single IPL season.

IPL Salary and Match Fees

Vaibhav was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore during the IPL auction. Apart from his yearly contract salary, he also earns match fees of around ₹7.5 lakh per game. Reports say he has already earned nearly ₹1.65 crore through match fees alone after playing over 20 IPL matches.

Luxury Apartment and Properties

According to reports, Vaibhav owns a luxury apartment in Mumbai worth around ₹2.5 crore to ₹3 crore. He also has his family home in Tajpur, Bihar, which is estimated to be worth ₹40 lakh to ₹60 lakh. Despite his growing fame, the young cricketer is still known for his humble background and grounded nature.

Expensive Cars and Gifts

Vaibhav reportedly owns luxury vehicles including a Tata Curvv EV and a Mercedes-Benz gifted to him after his impressive cricket performances. The Tata Curvv EV was reportedly awarded for finishing IPL 2025 with the highest strike rate.

Brand Value Rising Fast

The young batter’s popularity has increased rapidly this season. Along with IPL earnings, sponsorships and advertisement deals are also boosting his income. Reports suggest that his total net worth could now be more than ₹10 crore.

Fans and cricket experts believe Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is becoming one of the brightest young stars in Indian cricket, and his success story is only getting started.