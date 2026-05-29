Hyderabad Raidurg Land Auction Hits Record Rs 237 Crore Per Acre

The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) achieved a record-breaking response in its latest land e-auction held in Hyderabad’s prime Raidurg area on Thursday. The bidding for a 6.29-acre multi-purpose land parcel surged to nearly Rs 237 crore per acre, significantly higher than the reserve price fixed at Rs 139 crore per acre.

The high-value transaction generated total bids worth Rs 1,490.73 crore, underlining the growing demand for premium commercial land in Hyderabad’s expanding business corridor.

Massive Jump Over Previous Auction Prices

The land parcel, identified as Plot No. 1A & 1/F in Raidurg, attracted aggressive bidding from developers and investors. The final price marks an increase of around 70.5 percent compared to the reserve value announced before the auction.

The latest auction also crossed the previous pricing milestone recorded during TGIIC’s 2025 auction in the same locality, where land prices had reached Rs 177 crore per acre. The new valuation reflects a rise of nearly 34 percent over the earlier benchmark.

Auction Conducted Through MSTC Platform

TGIIC carried out the sale through the MSTC e-auction platform, while global real estate consultancy firm JLL acted as the transaction advisor for the deal.

Industry observers believe the strong response demonstrates Hyderabad’s continued emergence as a major investment destination for real estate, technology, and commercial development.

Officials Highlight Investor Confidence in Telangana

Speaking about the successful auction, TGIIC Vice Chairman and Managing Director K Shashanka said the results showcase the confidence investors have in Telangana’s economic growth and Hyderabad’s infrastructure expansion.

He credited the state government’s industrial and regulatory policies for creating a favourable environment for investments. Shashanka also acknowledged the support provided by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu in strengthening Telangana’s investment ecosystem.

According to officials, the record price discovery in Raidurg reflects the increasing value of strategically located land parcels in Hyderabad’s rapidly developing commercial zones.