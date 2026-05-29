Can Pooja Hegde Make a Strong Comeback With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

Actress Pooja Hegde is currently pinning high hopes on her upcoming Bollywood movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the romantic comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

Pooja Hegde has faced a difficult phase in recent years, with several of her films failing to perform well at the box office. Because of this, many fans and industry watchers are curious to see whether Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can become her big comeback film.

The movie has already created decent buzz with its colourful trailer, comedy scenes, songs, and energetic chemistry between the lead actors. The film marks another collaboration between Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan, who earlier delivered hit entertainers together.

Apart from Pooja Hegde, the film also features popular actors like Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, and Ali Asgar in important roles. The makers are promoting the movie heavily ahead of release, and fans are expecting a complete family entertainer filled with comedy and romance.

Social media reactions to the trailer have been mixed but highly active. While some viewers are excited about the fun commercial setup, others feel the film follows a typical old-school Bollywood comedy formula. Still, many fans believe Pooja Hegde’s glamorous screen presence and dance performances could become one of the film’s major highlights.

With strong promotions, a star cast, and David Dhawan’s comedy style, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could play an important role in Pooja Hegde’s career. Now, all eyes are on whether the film can deliver a much-needed box office success for the actress.