Telangana People's Govt will remain in power until 2034: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is overwhelmed by unveiling the statue of matinee idol and former Chief Minister of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, in Hyderabad today, May 28, 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that " Unveiling the statue of NTR, who was affectionately called as Anna ( Brother), is a great memory that will remain etched in my mind for a lifetime. It is not merely a statue but also an inspiration that rises above the realm of politics"

The CM took strong exception to questioning him for unveiling the statue of Congress party rival NT Rama Rao. The former CM NTR was a leader of whom the nation is proud of him above caste , religion and region.

CM Revanth Reddy noted that NTR groomed numerous leaders including former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Chief Minister took a dig at KTR, who was christened as Taraka Rama Rao inspired by NTR, for criticising the statue of NT Rama Rao which was installed in the city. There is no need to pay any heed to the words of such impostors, the CM charged.

CM Revanth Reddy remembered the yeoman services rendered by NTR which included abolishing the Patel-Patwari system and enabled the poor to live with dignity. Launch of fine rice distribution is the continuation of the legacy of "Rs. 2 per kilo rice scheme" introduced by NTR. Saree distribution to the women, giving political opportunities to weaker sections was also the idea of NTR which brought qualitative changes in the lives of people.

The Chief Minister also recalled the valuable contribution of the "3 Gems" - Dr Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi and NTR to the country. We all should seek inspiration from the 3 popular national gems. Babasaheb Ambedkar drafted the Indian Constitution and empowered the poor by granting them the right to vote. Indira Gandhi introduced land reforms, distributed land to the poor, and secured their rights. NTR was a leader defined by integrity, honesty, and an iron will. These three national gems will undoubtedly continue to be remembered. " Indira Gandhi is a generation and NTR an era "

The decisions taken by the People's Government and the delivery of people centric governance are the reflection of the spirit of Indira Gandhi and NTR, the CM said that the government was already striving to empower one crore women to become Millionaires. It was Rajiv Gandhi who introduced women's reservation and NTR implemented in true spirit.

Stating that his government was working to elevate the farmer to the status of King, CM Revanth Reddy listed numerous schemes including filling 65,000 government posts, Rs 60,000 crore spent on women welfare. The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of people and reiterated that the People's Government will remain in power until 2034.

The CM reaffirmed that Hyderabad is being developed at international standard and the Bharat Future City will be developed in 30,000 acres. Global corporate companies have been invited to invest in the Future City which will create employment opportunities for the youth.