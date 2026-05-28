Mega DSC or Mega Scam?: Perni Nani Slams Chandrababu, Nara Lokesh

Former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) launched a sharp attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, alleging that the much-publicised “Mega DSC” had turned into a “Fraud DSC” and one of the biggest recruitment scams in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the media in Pamarru, he demanded that the government immediately release the certificates and full details of the 421 candidates selected under the Sports Quota and order a CBI inquiry into the entire recruitment process.

Perni Nani questioned why the government was hiding merit lists only in teacher recruitment despite more than 3.30 lakh candidates appearing for the DSC examination. He criticised the Education Department for secretly informing selected candidates through private phone messages instead of publicly releasing transparent merit lists and rankings. “Are ranks being decided based on merit or based on how much money is paid?” he asked, accusing the government of converting teacher recruitment into a money-driven exercise.

The former minister alleged that the coalition government manipulated Sports Quota recruitment through controversial Government Orders issued on April 19, 2025, namely GO No. 47 and GO No. 4, which increased the Sports Quota reservation from 2% to 3%. He alleged that the government allowed direct recruitment under the Sports Quota without requiring candidates to write TET or DSC examinations and expanded the number of recognised sports categories from 29 to 67 to facilitate irregular appointments.

Perni Nani criticised the inclusion of games such as Tennikoit, rubber-ball cricket, and tug-of-war competitions under the Sports Quota and alleged that 421 candidates were appointed as Physical Education Teachers through backdoor methods. Challenging the government directly, he demanded that all certificates and details of the selected candidates be made public if the recruitment process was genuinely transparent.

He further alleged that the government introduced the controversial Sports Quota GO only after teacher recruitment processes had already begun, raising serious suspicions about manipulation and favouritism. “One single GO was used to hand out jobs without written examinations,” he remarked.

Targeting Education Minister Nara Lokesh, Perni Nani mocked his political statements and accused him of remaining silent on serious allegations surrounding DSC recruitment. He also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, saying that the leader who once promised to “question injustice” was now changing his stand every day instead of speaking for unemployed youth.

Perni Nani demanded the immediate release of full merit lists, disclosure of Sports Quota details, and a comprehensive CBI investigation into what he described as a “Mega DSC Scam,” warning that threatening critics with police cases would not silence questions over the recruitment irregularities.