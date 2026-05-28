May 29 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Indian stock markets will remain open on Friday, May 29, 2026, as tomorrow is a regular trading day with no festival, national holiday, or special market closure announced.

According to the holiday calendars of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited, there is no stock market holiday scheduled for May 29.

Stock Market Open on May 29

Trading activities across all major market segments will continue as usual on Friday.

The following segments will remain operational:

Equity market

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Commodity trading

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR)

Normal trading hours will also remain unchanged.

Why Is the Stock Market Open Tomorrow?

The Indian stock market observes holidays only on officially listed festival dates and national holidays announced by NSE and BSE.

Since May 29 does not fall on any major festival or special occasion, the markets will function normally.

Earlier this week, markets remained closed on May 28 for Eid al-Adha (Bakrid). With that holiday completed, regular trading will resume from May 29 onward.

Weekend Stock Market Holidays

Investors should also remember that stock markets remain closed every Saturday and Sunday.

After Friday’s trading session, markets will shut for the weekend and reopen on Monday.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2026

Some major upcoming market holidays in 2026 include:

June 26 – Muharram

September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 – Dussehra

November 10 – Diwali Balipratipada

December 25 – Christmas

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